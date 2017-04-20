Yeo, it's me: Ex-Wild coach leads Blues into playoff matchup
In this March 31, 2017, file photo, St. Louis Blues head coach Mike Yeo looks on in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, in Denver. Here comes Minnesota's first-round opponent, none other than the surging St. Louis team coached by former Wild bench boss Mike Yeo.
