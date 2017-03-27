Winning streak, scoring again prove to be elusive for Wild in loss to Predators

Nashville left wing Filip Forsberg celebrated after scoring Saturday, much to the chagrin of Wild goalie Alex Stalock and defenseman Ryan Suter. In a potential first-round playoff preview, putting together an actual winning streak for the first time in a month was too much to ask from the Wild during a Saturday matine at Bridgestone Arena when the Nashville Predators broke out late in the second period en route to a 3-0 win.

