Wild's Mikael Granlund doesn't blame ...

Wild's Mikael Granlund doesn't blame broken hand for playoff struggles

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Minnesota Wild center Mikael Granlund waves goodbye after speaking with media members about the disappointment of exiting the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs after being eliminated in 5 games by St. Louis and was seen Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in the Wild locker room at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN.]DAVID JOLES A [email protected] end of year press conference spoke of the broken bone as if it were a mere annoyance, no more worrisome than a scratch or a bruise. "Just a little sore,'' the Wild forward said Tuesday, after it was revealed he broke his right hand in the team's playoff opener.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Wild Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Feb '17 Pharticular 14
News Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15) Mar '15 DILF 3
News Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14) Dec '14 CHforever 2
News Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14) Oct '14 mcmillan 1
News 5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 2
News Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CHforever 2
News Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
See all Minnesota Wild Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,593 • Total comments across all topics: 280,580,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC