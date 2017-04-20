Wild's Mikael Granlund doesn't blame broken hand for playoff struggles

Minnesota Wild center Mikael Granlund waves goodbye after speaking with media members about the disappointment of exiting the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs after being eliminated in 5 games by St. Louis and was seen Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in the Wild locker room at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN.]DAVID JOLES A [email protected] end of year press conference spoke of the broken bone as if it were a mere annoyance, no more worrisome than a scratch or a bruise. "Just a little sore,'' the Wild forward said Tuesday, after it was revealed he broke his right hand in the team's playoff opener.

