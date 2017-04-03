Wild to rest Mikko Koivu, Devan Dubnyk seeks 40th win tonight
By the end of the night, the Wild could know if it's playing the St. Louis Blues in the first round. The Blues can clinch third tonight in the Central with a win at Florida and any loss by Nashville, or a regulation loss by Nashville and the Blues going to overtime.
