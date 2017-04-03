Wild tie franchise record for points with 4-3 win over Avs

Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche after only 10 seconds elapsed in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Denver. less Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche after only 10 seconds elapsed in the first period of an NHL hockey game ... more Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.