Wild reject Mike Yeo on verge of getting last laugh
Remember when it was cool to hate on Mike Yeo? Well, he's dangerously close to getting the last laugh. Run out of Minnesota 14 months ago after four and a half seasons as the Wild's head coach, Yeo has landed on his feet in St. Louis and is on the verge of knocking his old team out of the playoffs.
