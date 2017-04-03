Wild players upset over NHL's decisio...

Wild players upset over NHL's decision to skip Olympics

Star Tribune

Wild winger Nino Niederreiter is one of Switzerland's best players, but is likely to miss the 2018 Olympics. Star Tribune photo by Carlos Gonzalez Echoing the sentiments of their brethren throughout the National Hockey League on Tuesday, Wild and Carolina Hurricanes players expressed disappointment one day after the league pulled the plug on taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

