Wild forces Game 5 vs. St. Louis with 2-0 victory

After feeling it deserved so much more in the first three games of this aggravating playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, the Wild staved off elimination and a sweep Wednesday night with a well-earned, hard-fought 2-0 win at Scottrade Center. After an upbeat team dinner the night before that included watching other playoff hockey and some competitive ping-pong, the Wild played with a "now-or-never" attitude and finally got compensated for the hard work.

