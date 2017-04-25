Wild exit early, Fletcher stays posit...

Wild exit early, Fletcher stays positive - a familiar refrain in Minnesota

Read more: MSNBC

They finished second in the West, yet were upended in the opening playoff round to the wild card St. Louis Blues - a team they finished 17 points ahead of in the standings. Minnesota lost all three games at home, managed just one win, scored just eight goals and, perhaps most disturbingly, had a shorter postseason run than last year, when it lost in six to Dallas.

