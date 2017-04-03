Wild closes regular season in style with a couple franchise records
The Wild established franchise records of victories and points in its regular-season finale tonight with a 3-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Two days after coach Bruce Boudreau said there would be no big "hooray" if they accomplished the feat, he continued with that theme afterward.
