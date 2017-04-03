Wild-Carolina preview

Preview: Eric Staal will be showered with gifts from the NHL, Wild, Carolina Hurricanes and his Wild teammates during a pregame ceremony to honor him for playing his 1,000th game on March 19. His brother, Jordan, plays for the Hurricanes. Eric's parents, wife, three children, and other Wild, Hurricanes and NHL dignitaries will be part of the ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.