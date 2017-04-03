Wild-Carolina preview
Preview: Eric Staal will be showered with gifts from the NHL, Wild, Carolina Hurricanes and his Wild teammates during a pregame ceremony to honor him for playing his 1,000th game on March 19. His brother, Jordan, plays for the Hurricanes. Eric's parents, wife, three children, and other Wild, Hurricanes and NHL dignitaries will be part of the ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Feb '17
|Pharticular
|14
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC