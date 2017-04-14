St. Louis Blues Morning Links: Playtime Is Over

Apr 12, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon and goalie Devan Dubnyk look on after allowing the game-winning goal during overtime in game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the St. Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center. The Blues defeated the Wild 2-1 in overtime.

