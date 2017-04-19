St. Cloud to host Hockey Day Minnesot...

St. Cloud to host Hockey Day Minnesota in January

15 hrs ago

High school games will likely be played in January next to Lake George; SCSU likely to play games that day St. Cloud to host Hockey Day Minnesota in January High school games will likely be played in January next to Lake George; SCSU likely to play games that day Hockey Day Minnesota is coming to St. Cloud in 2018. Here's where the day devoted to hockey in our state has called home in previous years.

Chicago, IL

