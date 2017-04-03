Put me in coach: College to NHL is new norm for top players

At left, in a March 25, 2017, file photo, Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser makes his NHL debut in an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, in St. Paul, Minn. At right, in an April 9, 2016, file photo, North Dakota forward Brock Boeser celebrates his shorthanded goal against Quinnipiac during the first period of an NCAA Frozen Four championship college hockey game, in Tampa, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.