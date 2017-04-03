Postgame: Wild earns home-ice and is feeling confident again
The Wild, wearing its Reebok reds for the final time with the team expected to move to Adidas greens at home next season, clinched home-ice advantage in the first round when the playoffs begin next Wednesday against Mike Yeo's St. Louis Blues or Peter Laviolette's Nashville Predators. Blues are still the likeliest.
