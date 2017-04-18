Paajarvi's OT goal gives Blues 4-3 win to oust Wild in 5

St. Louis Blues' goalie Jake Allen tries to block the shot of Minnesota Wild's Jason Zucker during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. less St. Louis Blues' goalie Jake Allen tries to block the shot of Minnesota Wild's Jason Zucker during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April ... more Minnesota Wild's Eric Staal tries to control the puck against St. Louis Blues' Carl Gunnarsson during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.