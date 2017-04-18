OHL Notebook: Greyhounds trio called upThree Soo Greyhounds players...
For the Soo Greyhounds, the Ontario Hockey League season has come to a close but for a trio of players, it's a chance to get some added experience at the professional level. Greyhounds captain Blake Speers and defenceman Colton White were called up by the NHL's New Jersey Devils to the organization's American Hockey League affiliate, the Albany Devils.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Feb '17
|Pharticular
|14
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC