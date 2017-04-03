NHL Power Rankings: Capitals stay on top, Sharks plummet as season winds down
With only one week of the NHL regular season still on tap, the time is now for surefire contenders to finish strong and playoff hopefuls to come up big. The Washington Capitals , despite a defeat at the hands of the Arizona Coyotes and a tough showdown with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, have put their March hiccups behind them.
