NHL Playoffs 2017: Updated 1st-Round Schedule, Dates, Times and Predictions
The Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets are both on life support after dropping the first three games of their respective playoff series, but the Montreal Canadiens have rebounded nicely to going behind, with two consecutive wins over the New York Rangers. The Wild skated hard and put quite a bit of pressure on St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen, but Minnesota dropped a 3-1 road decision Sunday to fall behind by a 3-0 margin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Feb '17
|Pharticular
|14
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC