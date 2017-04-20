NHL Playoffs 2017: Updated 1st-Round Schedule, Dates, Times and Predictions

The Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets are both on life support after dropping the first three games of their respective playoff series, but the Montreal Canadiens have rebounded nicely to going behind, with two consecutive wins over the New York Rangers. The Wild skated hard and put quite a bit of pressure on St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen, but Minnesota dropped a 3-1 road decision Sunday to fall behind by a 3-0 margin.

