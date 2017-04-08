Miracle in Hopkins: Minnesota 'Miracle' reuniting for autograph session

The U.S. hockey team pounces on goalie Jim Craig after a 4-3 victory against the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics, as a flag waves from the partisan Lake Placid, N.Y. crowd, February 22, 1980. Mike Ramsey was the kid, the youngest member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team whose gold-medal run became known as the Miracle On Ice.

