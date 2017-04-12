Minnesota Wild, police warn against buying fake playoff game tickets
"Wildest Fan" Jay Moore of St. Paul wears a highly-decorated helmet during a Minnesota Wild playoff pep rally in St. Paul's Rice Park on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. St. Paul police and the Minnesota Wild are urging hockey fans looking for playoff tickets to be careful if buying them from hawkers on the street or sites like Craigslist.
