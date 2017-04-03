Former Gophers hockey star Kyle Okpos...

Former Gophers hockey star Kyle Okposo improving after time in ICU

Buffalo Sabres Kyle Okposo is brought down by Minnesota Wild's Ryan Suter during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Buffalo, N.Y. Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo is showing signs of improving from an undisclosed illness, though there is no timetable yet as to when he might be released from the hospital, a person with direct knowledge of the player's condition told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the Sabres have not provided any updates since announcing Okposo is under the care of team doctors on Wednesday.

