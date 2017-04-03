Dallas Stars Daily Links: Julius Honka Is Ready to Be Your Next Big Stars Defenseman

Once again, Julius Honka uses an overtime shift to demonstrate why he belongs not just in the Dallas Stars ' future, but at the center of it. You probably remember his debut against the Minnesota Wild in November, in which he broke up a 2-on-1 to create a turnover that led to a Stars' OT victory, and did it with such preternatural sangfroid that the entire league took notice.

