Cunningham drops puck at Coyotes game

Yesterday

Craig Cunningham , the 26-year-old captain of the Tucson Roadrunners, the Arizona Coyotes' AHL affiliate, gets a hug from Coyotes team captain Shane Doan, left, after Cunningham dropped the puck in an opening ceremony as former Coyotes player and current Minnesota Wild player Martin Hanzal, right, looks on prior to an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Just five months ago Cunningham was fighting for his life after collapsing on the ice during pregame warm-ups.

