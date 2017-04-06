Chicago Blackhawks Alum Bryan Bickell Returns To The NHL
Apr 4, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Carolina Hurricanes forward Bryan Bickell and Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin skate after the puck in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports Chicago Blackhawks Alum Bryan Bickell was recalled by the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.
