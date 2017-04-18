Brian Murphy: Facing elimination, Wild need their captain to stand and deliver
The 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs are a referendum on the talent and leadership within the four walls of the Minnesota Wild dressing room. There is only so much coach Bruce Boudreau and his assistants can do to tactically and psychologically prepare their team for the St. Louis Blues and the Game 4 knockout punch they intend to deliver Wednesday night in the cauldron of Scottrade Center.
