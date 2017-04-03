Alex Stalock returned to Iowa; Eric Staal to be honored Tuesday
A day after coach Bruce Boudreau said Darcy Kuemper will likely play this final week of the regular season, Alex Stalock was reassigned to Iowa. Devan Dubnyk, whom Boudreau made clear after Sunday's win over Colorado was his "guy," was obviously going to start the home finale Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes.
