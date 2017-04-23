After another disappointing postseason, whata s next for the Wild?

A wide range of emotions - from disappointment to frustration to shock - permeated about the Minnesota Wild locker room on Saturday night following a season-ending loss to the St. Louis Blues. As players filed out one by one, heads buried into their chests, the harsh reality started to set in that a memorable regular season - the best in franchise history, in fact - paved the way for yet another forgettable postseason.

