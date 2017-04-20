2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Preview: Western Conference Odds, Betting Trends
The Chicago Blackhawks have arguably their most difficult path to the Stanley Cup Final this year, with several dangerous teams challenging them The Blackhawks are riding a four-game skid after clinching the top seed in the West, and they are going for their fourth Stanley Cup in eight years. Five of the other eight teams in the conference enter the postseason off wins, including the Minnesota Wild, who are the +400 second choice to win the West.
