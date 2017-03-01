With Parise, Pominville back, Wild hopes it's done with the mumps

The big news of the day is Zach Parise, Jason Pominville and assistant coach Scott Stevens were back at practice in Edina this morning with the Wild. Parise and Pominville got a good skate in with skating and skills instructor Andy Ness on Friday, and they both intend on playing Sunday against Brent Burns, Logan Couture, Joe Pavelski, Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau and the heating-up, Pacific Division-leading San Jose Sharks.

