With Parise, Pominville back, Wild ho...

With Parise, Pominville back, Wild hopes it's done with the mumps

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Star Tribune

The big news of the day is Zach Parise, Jason Pominville and assistant coach Scott Stevens were back at practice in Edina this morning with the Wild. Parise and Pominville got a good skate in with skating and skills instructor Andy Ness on Friday, and they both intend on playing Sunday against Brent Burns, Logan Couture, Joe Pavelski, Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau and the heating-up, Pacific Division-leading San Jose Sharks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Wild Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Feb 13 Pharticular 14
News Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15) Mar '15 DILF 3
News Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14) Dec '14 CHforever 2
News Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14) Oct '14 mcmillan 1
News 5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 2
News Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CHforever 2
News Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
See all Minnesota Wild Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,852 • Total comments across all topics: 279,345,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC