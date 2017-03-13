Wild returns home, falls 3-2 to Rangers

Wild returns home, falls 3-2 to Rangers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star Tribune

The bad news is that was about the only good news during a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers, playing for the second time in as many nights, in front of 19,337 fans at Xcel Energy Center -- the largest home crowd of the season -- Saturday night. The Wild's short-lived lead lasted 181 seconds, and then the stumbling, bumbling Wild reverted back to the Wild of yesteryear The Wild was forced to chase another game, although Matt Dumba's power-play goal early in the third period gave Minnesota a fighting chance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Wild Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Feb '17 Pharticular 14
News Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15) Mar '15 DILF 3
News Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14) Dec '14 CHforever 2
News Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14) Oct '14 mcmillan 1
News 5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 2
News Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CHforever 2
News Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
See all Minnesota Wild Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,238 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC