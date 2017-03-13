Wild returns home, falls 3-2 to Rangers
The bad news is that was about the only good news during a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers, playing for the second time in as many nights, in front of 19,337 fans at Xcel Energy Center -- the largest home crowd of the season -- Saturday night. The Wild's short-lived lead lasted 181 seconds, and then the stumbling, bumbling Wild reverted back to the Wild of yesteryear The Wild was forced to chase another game, although Matt Dumba's power-play goal early in the third period gave Minnesota a fighting chance.
