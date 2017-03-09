Wild report: Ailing Matt Dumba arrives late, could play Friday
Matt Dumba finally made it to Tampa, and even skated Thursday morning. But the Wild defenseman will miss his second straight game as he recovers from a stomach virus the team hopes has been contained to two victims.
