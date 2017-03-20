Wild rally from 4 down but lose again, 5-4 to Jets
Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp, right rear, scores on Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk as Wild's Matt Dumba defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, March 19, 2017. less Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp, right rear, scores on Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk as Wild's Matt Dumba defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, March ... more Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele , Brian Strait , Nikolaj Ehlers and Josh Morrissey celebrate after Morrissey scored against the Minnesota Wild during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, March 19, 2017.
