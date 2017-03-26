Wild notebook: Nate Prosser's 106-day drought and lineup intrigue
Yeah, it had been a while since Wild defenseman Nate Prosser found the back of the net before he ended his scoring drought in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings. Try 106 games, dating back more than two years to Feb. 14, 2015.
