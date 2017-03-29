Wild go old school with North Star je...

Wild go old school with North Star jerseys. Well, for warm-ups.

8 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

The Minnesota Wild will turn back time on April 4, wearing replica North Stars jerseys as they warm up for that night's game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Xcel Energy Center. A limited number of North Stars jerseys worn by players during warm-ups will be given away to fans selected randomly during the game with the remaining North Stars jerseys being made available on NHL Auctions to benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation and the Minnesota NHL Alumni Association.

