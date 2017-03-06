Wild 3, San Jose 1
The Wild got two goals from Eric Staal, one an empty-netter, to beat the San Jose Sharks at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday. Gallery: Minnesota Wild defenseman Marco Scandella tried to get a handle on the rebound of his first period shot on Sharks goalie Martin Jones while Dylan DeMelo defended.
