What we learned this past week in the NHL
The Minnesota Wild and San Jose Sharks have been in freefall just when they should be building for the playoffs. Minnesota is 3-10-1 in March and has been passed by the Chicago Blackhawks for the Central Division lead, and Coach Bruce Boudreau proclaimed he was embarrassed by a 4-2 home loss to Vancouver last week.
