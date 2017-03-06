Vegas signs first player in franchise history

On Monday, the expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights announced that Duke - a former Minnesota Wild draft pick - has signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the club, marking the first player transaction in Vegas Golden Knights history. "I think what's impressive with Reid is a real high skill level and yet a guy that's able to play a big, strong, heavy game," Golden Knights assistant GM Kelly McCrimmon said, per the club website .

