The Latest: Bruins get winger Stafford from Jets
Winnipeg Jets' Drew Stafford celebrates with Adam Lowry after Lowry scored against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Stafford has four goals and nine assists in 40 games this season, his 11th in the NHL.
