Struggling Florida Panthers make wholesale changes in bid to score some goals

Had the Florida Panthers won six of their past seven games, it's doubtful interim head coach Tom Rowe would do any tinkering with his lineup. Florida, which has lost six of seven, goes into Friday's home game against the Western Conference leading Minnesota Wild with a new look - one that includes the perceived untouchable top line.

