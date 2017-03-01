Saad scores in third period as Blue J...

Saad scores in third period as Blue Jackets beat Wild 1-0

Brandon Saad broke a scoreless tie in the third period and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 38 shots as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Minnesota Wild 1-0 on Thursday night. Saad got his 19th goal of the year 4:32 into the final frame when he charged in to get his own rebound and poked it past Minnesota's Devan Dubnyk, who played an otherwise excellent game.

