Retired Wild goalie Josh Harding at peace with MS, abrupt end to NHL career

A hospital bed in Charlotte, N.C., is an improbable place for an NHL career to end, as unlikely as absorbing a half-dozen bags of saline intravenously without having to urinate. But there lay Josh Harding on a Saturday night in early December 2014, a thousand miles away from his family and light years from his fading life as the Minnesota Wild's goaltender of the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.