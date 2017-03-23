Red Wings beat reeling Wild 3-2 in OT

Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou smiles after scoring on Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk in overtime during an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Detroit. Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou smiles after scoring on Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk in overtime during an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Detroit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.