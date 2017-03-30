Ottawa Senators: Minnesota Misery To Continue
The Ottawa Senators will be much happier to face this Minnesota Wild side than the successful version of it earlier in the season. Ottawa are still reeling from their shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, a game that was evidently for the taking.
