NHL on NBCSN: 'Hawks continue chase for Central Division crown against Habs
NBCSN will continue its coverage of the 2016-17 campaign tonight when the Montreal Canadiens host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you want to watch the game online, you can do so Don't look now, but it looks like the Chicago Blackhawks will give the Minnesota Wild everything they can handle in the race for top spot in the Central Division.
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Feb 13
|Pharticular
|14
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
