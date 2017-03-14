NHL on NBCSN: 'Hawks continue chase for Central Division crown against Habs

NBCSN will continue its coverage of the 2016-17 campaign tonight when the Montreal Canadiens host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you want to watch the game online, you can do so Don't look now, but it looks like the Chicago Blackhawks will give the Minnesota Wild everything they can handle in the race for top spot in the Central Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.