Nate Schmidt stepped up during Shattenkirk suspension
At the end of the first period of Tuesday's game, everything seemed to be going Capitals defenseman Nate Schmidt's way. In the lineup for just the second time since March, Schmidt had the chance to show something against his hometown team, the Minnesota Wild.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Feb '17
|Pharticular
|14
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC