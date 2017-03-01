Mumps the word: Players hope NHL can contain latest outbreak
This Feb. 18, 2017 file photo shows Minnesota Wild's Jason Pominville skating during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota Wild forwards Zach Parise and Jason Pominville have been diagnosed with mumps and must miss at least three games.
