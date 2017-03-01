Mumps outbreak: Are we protected?

Mumps outbreak: Are we protected?

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Valley News Live

Just days before mumps cases affected the Minnesota Wild team, federal health officials met to discuss whether the United States should consider an additional dose of the mumps vaccine, boosting the immunization from two doses to three doses. A new workgroup formed through the Centers for Disease Control will spend the next year studying mumps outbreaks clustered at college campuses and sports teams, and mostly occurring among vaccinated young adults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Wild Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Feb 13 Pharticular 14
News Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15) Mar '15 DILF 3
News Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14) Dec '14 CHforever 2
News Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14) Oct '14 mcmillan 1
News 5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 2
News Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CHforever 2
News Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
See all Minnesota Wild Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,447 • Total comments across all topics: 279,254,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC