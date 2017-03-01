Mumps outbreak: Are we protected?
Just days before mumps cases affected the Minnesota Wild team, federal health officials met to discuss whether the United States should consider an additional dose of the mumps vaccine, boosting the immunization from two doses to three doses. A new workgroup formed through the Centers for Disease Control will spend the next year studying mumps outbreaks clustered at college campuses and sports teams, and mostly occurring among vaccinated young adults.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Feb 13
|Pharticular
|14
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC