Minnesota's Zach Parise has - upper body injury' but eye okay after taking stick to the face
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise suffered an undisclosed "upper-body" injury when he caught a high stick in the face from Washington's Tom Wilson in the first period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Feb '17
|Pharticular
|14
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC