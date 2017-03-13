Minnesota Wild vs Carolina Hurricanes...

Minnesota Wild vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Statistics, How to Watch, Game Notes

22 hrs ago

Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes March 16, 2017 - 7:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC FOX Sports Carolinas - 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan web and app SB Nation rival blog: Hockey Wilderness Tonight is the first matchup between the Hurricanes and the Wild this season. The Wild are favored in the matchup, aided by star goalie Devan Dubnyk and an offense with the second-best GF in the league this season .

